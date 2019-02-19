Billings RV and Boat Show Preview

Starting Wednesday evening, the Billings RV and Boat Show and Sale will begin. On Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at MetraPark's Expo Center, there will be a preview night for the show. According to Dustin Bretz, the Operations Manager for Bretz RV and Marine, Wednesday night's preview will have special factory incentives and dealership incentives.

2019 is the biggest year ever for the rv and boat show in the state of Montana. Admission is free and there will be 156 new rvs, boats, and motorhomes. Bretz explained that last year, customers wanted to see more motorhomes, and that is why they have added motorhomes to this year's shows.

Bretz added, "What's really neat is the factories. So, in order for the reps to be here from the factories, we'll have 15 to 18 factory reps representing over 50 products, 50 brands. They have to provide factory incentives for the show only. So, we've spent months negotiating with these guys to get the prices only available at the show."

Here are the times for the show:

Wednesday: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Thursday thru Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.