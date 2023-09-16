BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested two suspects in a robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Around 6:21 am Saturday, the Billings Police Department (BDP) received a report of an assault in the 100 block of S 30th.

Police found that an adult woman had been physically assaulted and her pack/purse was stolen.

Of the three suspects involved, BPD reports two were located nearby.

Shaanna Futrell, 20 and Justine Lyons 21, were placed under arrest, transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and remanded for robbery charges.

No information was given on the third suspect at this time.