BILLINGS, Mont. - Scammers were targeting people in Billings, claiming to be with the City of Billings Public Works Department.

The caller tells customers they need to make a payment over the pone by credit card to avoid service interruption.

According to the City of Billings, Public works does have a disconnection process that contacts customers by phone, and based on reports, the caller is familiar with the department’s disconnection process and uses similar language during the fraudulent call.

Customers are being told to hang up and call back if they are receiving an authentic disconnection phone call from Public Works.

They can also use the WaterSmart or InvoiceCloudportals found on the Public Works website or visit the utilities service center at 2251 Belknap Ave. to make a payment.

Other ways customers can pay include an outside drop box at the utilities service center, or the front counter during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Anyone who wishes to make a payment over the phone can call (406)657-8315, option 3 to speak directly to customer service.