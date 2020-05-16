BILLINGS, Mont. - It was a big day for gyms Friday, as they were finally allowed to open their doors to the public for the first time since the stay at home order.

Yellowstone Fitness is one of the gyms welcoming their new and old members back with open arms.

According to Don Christensen, owner of Yellowstone Fitness, they opened their doors 6 a.m. Friday, but had a line of people waiting outside their facility at 5:30 that morning.

Christensen says they had 280 members show up Friday, all practicing social distancing, and ready to get back to their regular routine.

"No matter what you're doing at home or what you're doing outside, it's still not the gym atmosphere, you're not working out nearly as hard, they just needed it back, you just feel healthier when you're working out, your endorphins are working, it's good for your mental and physical.", Said Christensen.

Yellowstone Fitness is currently operating at 50 percent capacity, with every other cardio machine closed off and weight machines separated 6 feet apart, to keep members at safe distances.

Christensen says things are a little different right now, but is hoping to have things back to normal by June.