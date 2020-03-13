BILLINGS, Mont. - Crowds of Billings residents are flocking in and out of Costco Friday, as they prepare for Coronavirus in Montana.

Again, it is important to state, there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montana.

If you're low on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, or just need to get some groceries, you can expect long lines at Costco.

Lines were forming outside the store, and even into the parking lot, as Coronavirus preppers flooded the store looking to stock up on supplies.

Shopping carts leaving the store were filled with, bottled water, canned goods and non perishables.

Billings resident, Daniel Coomes spoke with me about why he felt the need to rush to Costco.

"Perceived panic creates real panic, so came to stock up, father of 7 young kids at home and they all depend on me so when supplies are low I have to re-stock" say's Daniel, "it's not fun sitting in the cold and fighting the crowds, but you gotta do what you gotta do".