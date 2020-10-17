BILLINGS, Mont. - While this snow does come with some slick roads, it also brings slippery hills for sledding. We caught up with some Billings families to see how they're enjoying this day.

Mike Lavelle and his wife Gina say they couldn't miss the first snow day of the season, so they decided to take some time off work and bring their three kids, Harlow, Addison and Landon for their first sledding experience.

Mike says the snow is a bit wet, so he advises others to make sure you're properly dressed for the weather.

"It's the perfect time to be out with the family away from everybody, so just enjoy it while we have it," said Lavelle.

Parker Morstad has mixed feelings about snow coming to the Magic City.

"Can't go to the pumpkin patch because none of the pumpkins will be good," said Parker.

But fortunately, one of Parker’s favorite winter activities is sledding.

"I like slippery snow so you can go faster and get a lot more speed and then you can go faster and it's more fun," said Parker.

He even has some wise words for those who haven't joined in the fun.

"You better get out sledding before it gets too cold," said Parker.