BILLINGS, Mont. -- Three people are suffering from serious injuries after crashing into a house on Riverside Drive in Billings early Sunday morning. Oddly enough, this same house seems to be a target for distracted or drunk drivers.

Robert Blanton, the home owner, has lived on Riverside Drive for over 25 years. The property was his fathers home, a home to his dogs and grandchildren -- and unfortunately -- a location the Montana Highway Patrol is all too familiar with.

Blanton says seven vehicles have veered off the road and crashed on his property in the past few months alone.

"It's pretty bad when you know all the highway patrolmen by their first name," Blanton remarks.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Darvin Mees says this particular crash happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday, sending the driver and two passengers to the hospital.

Troper Mees says he's personally investigated three different crashes on Blanton's property in the past year.

"One of these times my insurance company is going to drop me because this happens so often. This is a common occurrence here," Blanton says.

Blanton has contacted the state to see if a guard rail can be put in place, but Blanton and MHP both agree that the bigger problem is impaired or drunk drivers.

"They need to stay home. Do it at home or don't do it at all. It's ridiculous. All of our law enforcement -- they do what they can -- but they can't be everywhere all the time," says Blanton.

In the meantime, Blanton says he will work on repairing his fence -- for the seventh time.