BILLINGS, Mont. - More than fifty vehicles drove past Rocky Plaza, waving flags and honking their horns, all to celebrate Alice Lyons 90th birthday.

Alice is the choir director for her church and all she wanted for her 90th was to see her community.

Afraid that getting together with friends and family could spread the virus, Alice decided not to have a party.

Her church community thought it wasn't right she was stuck at home on her 90th, and surprised Alice with a parade in her honor.

Looking very healthy and happy on her 90th, Alice has some advice on how live a long life, "Moving and keeping your brain and body moving I think are two of the most important things, and you can do that in church, you can do it outside, you can do it where ever you want, but it's terribly important, it's been given to us, use it, and that's what I would like to keep doing.", said Alice.