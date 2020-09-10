BILLINGS - Thursday, the City of Billings is receiving the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant worth over $11 million covering a critical infrastructure development.

“This BUILD grant funding will help modernize infrastructure in Billings, and is a big win for the community and jobs,” Daines said in a release. “I’m glad to have secured these funds and I look forward to seeing these projects get started.”

A release from Sen Daines' Office says the funding will cover costs finishing the Northwest Billings Connector and Marathon Loop. The funds will generate almost 25-miles of parkways and and better access to residential and employment spaces around the Billings International Airport, according to Sen. Daines' release.

“This is the day we have been hoping and praying for for years,” Billings Mayor Bill Cole said in a release from the City of Billings. “The city can now get to work on building the iconic Skyline Trail on the Rimrocks overlooking our beautiful valley. The Inner Belt Loop will connect Billings Heights and West Billings to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion by Metra. None of this would have happened without the diehard support of our congressional delegation and community partners. They have our most sincere appreciation. Now let's build this!”