BILLINGS, Mt: It was just a regular day at work for Alyssa Webb, a real estate agent in Billings, who has been working in the industry for the past five years.

She was showing a property to an out-of-state client over video when she noticed someone standing inside the room.

"It was really terrifying to know someone was there the entire time I was in that house and they didn't try to leave or announce their presence and they were just hiding. I didn't know what they were capable of, if they had weapon, if they might have attacked me," explained Webb.

After learning about the incident, the Billings Police Department (BPD) shared a few tips for practicing situational awareness, especially when visiting a new place.

"When you're approaching a residence or business or something where you might be the only one going in, it's important to notice what's going on. Is the door jarred, is it unlocked, or should it be locked, are windows broken, or are the screens moved. If you see something like that, it's best to just wait out and call us and we will send officers over," explained Lieutenant Matt Lennick.