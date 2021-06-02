Billings ranked 4th best place to get a summer job

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings was ranked the fourth best place to get a summer job in 2021 by WalletHub. Missoula was ranked 11th.

Owner of Montana Shed Builders Chad Beachy said business is booming right now. They were pretty short-handed in March and April, making it stressful to keep up with demand.

"You end up working a lot of hours," Beachy said. "As the owner/manager, you work a lot of hours. It's easy to burn guys out because they work more hours than they want to. And, you're just stretched really thin."

Xiaoyi Wang of Job Service in Billings said unemployment in Montana was 3.71% as of April 2021, which is back to pre-pandemic levels.

For teens looking for summer jobs, there are many businesses currently looking for help. The Wall Street Journal reports that Northern Mountain States, like Montana, have three open jobs for every one unemployed worker. One of those businesses is Mackenzie River Pizza, which is currently offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus for people who are hired by June 10 and fulfill some other requirements.