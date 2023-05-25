BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings water quality superintendent recommended a staggered lawn watering schedule for a specific area of the city on the West End.

Billings Water Quality Superintendent Louis Engels said the area is west of Shiloh Road, clustered around Rimrock Road, along with some subdivisions west of 54th St W.

"That zone is served by a pump station that is getting too small for the demand," Engels said. "One thing that we've looked at here at the city is there are some small changes the citizens could make, and we're asking them to do, is just move their watering time. That would help us a lot. We see this really high peak from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then, after that, it drops off. So, what we're trying to do is get people to get off that peak. And just spread out some of the demand, so they don't experience low pressure problems."

He suggested that homes in that area with an even number water their lawns from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and homes with an odd number water from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

He said they are trying to avoid having low water pressure in the area during peak use time (5 a.m.- 9 a.m.). They are also trying to avoid building a new pump station, which could cost approximately $6 million.

"We're just trying to get some public involvement to hopefully avoid having to build an additional pump station down the road," he said.

"If we can avoid adding more infrastructure, which is very costly, and we can do it with just a small change to people's watering times, we want to do that," he added. "And we think it's a good value for the city. And we think it's a good value for the ratepayers. So, they don't have to pay for anything that's not necessary."

Homeowners in the area received a letter in the mail about the watering request.

"The other thing I would say, sometimes people get a letter like this, and they get concerned. Like, 'Is there not water available? Are we going to run out?' By no means is this a letter to say you're going to run out of water. We're just talking about a very isolated time frame in a specific area of town that we have some concerns about. So, we wanted to make sure that the public was aware and give specific recommendations as to what they can do to help."