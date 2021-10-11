Billings Public Works plowers prepared for intense winter

BILLINGS - When the first snowfall of the year hits the Magic City you can expect to see those big orange snow plow trucks hit the roads as well.

We spoke with our city's team of plowers to see how they're handling Monday's snowfall.

Street Traffic Division Manager Derick Miller tells us his drivers are using a salt chemical mixture called Slicer to melt icy spots.

He says they focus on heavily trafficked areas like Zimmerman Trail, making sure those roads are clear of snow and ice.

With the national employee shortage impacting the trucking industry, we asked Miller if they're struggling to hire enough plowers.

Miller says, fortunately they are all staffed up, but he added if the trucker shortage does affect them they're prepared for it.

"No I don't see an issue with that. We utilize other departments as well when we're hauling our snow, so we'll bring in some sanitation guys and distribution and collection guys, and there are other guys in the areas who have their CDL that we can rely on to make sure the roads are safe and clear. We'll tackle it as it comes but we'll make it through and make sure the streets are safe for all the residents," Miller said.

Miller is asking residents to respect their drivers, who are working to keep our streets safe, by moving over when you see their flashing lights.