Billings, MT- You may not want to think about what happens after you throw away your trash or use the restroom, but some people are actually paid to think about it and this week the public was invited to learn what those people do for our city.

The City of Billings Public Works invited the public to tour some of their facilities this week to learn how and who keeps the Magic City running.

The tours feature informational stations, demos, activities, and even treats.

On Tuesday, the public was invited to tour the landfill facilities and Thursday people toured the Billings Water Reclamation Facility.

But Public Works hope guests take more from their visit, then just having a fun way to spend the afternoon.

And Water Quality Superintendent for the Billings W.R.F., Louis Engels explains why it's so important people learn what happens at his chosen profession.

Engels says that "a lot of this is behind the scenes most people don't want to think about what happens when they flush their toilet but we have some very very dedicated staff, so I think the biggest things are the trust and the understanding of there's 500 miles of sewer pipe that we have to maintain and 500 miles of water pipe and just thinking about--- that's about the distance from here to Denver. So, thinking about the scope of what it takes to run a city is what I hope people take out of this."

During the tour, visitors got to see firsthand how Billings water is recycled and returned – and even handle the equipment used every day around the Magic City.

Staff members were stationed around the facility to answer questions about their jobs and how their work is important to create a cleaner, safer and ultimately happier community.

Billings Public Works hopes that through these open houses people can gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the people working to serve their community.