BILLINGS, MT- In celebration of Public Works Week and the people who work tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for the community; Billings Public Works will be hosting two Open House events this year, and everyone's invited.

These two open house events will give community members the opportunity to see all that goes into the incredible work that happens behind the scenes.

There will be treats, a variety of entertaining and educational activities, enormous rigs, and of course the chance to meet and talk with the hard-working members of the Public Works crew.

The Open House events will be held:

When: Tue 5/23, 4-7pm

Where: Billings Regional Landfill

5240 Jellison Road

Billings, MT 59101

-Solid Waste, Street-Traffic, and Environmental Affairs will be highlighted at the event

When: Thu 5/25, 4-7pm

Where: Water Reclamation Facility

725 US-87,

Billings, MT 59101

-Water, Wastewater, Distribution & Collection, and Engineering will be highlighted at the event

People are encouraged to bring their families to these fun events to learn more about all that goes into keeping the community thriving.