Billings Public Works hosting open houses in appreciation for Billings workers

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Works will be hosting two open houses in appreciation for the people who work hard to improve the quality of life in Billings.

The first open house will be at Billings Regional Landfill, located at 5240 Jellison Road Tuesday, May 23 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., highlighting workers in solid waste, street-traffic and environmental affairs.

The second open house will be at the Water Reclamation Facility, located at 725 US-87, Thursday, May 25 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. highlighting workers in water, wastewater, distribution & collection and engineering.

"It's an excellent opportunity to witness the incredible work happening behind the scenes. Bring the whole family to check out the enormous rigs, enjoy some treats, and engage in a variety of entertaining and educational activities. Plus, you'll have the chance to meet the remarkable members of our Public Works crew, who will be more than happy to share their knowledge about what they do and how they do it," Billings Public Works said in a release.