BILLINGS, Mt—The City of Billings Public Works Department said that their crews have been sanding and de-icing roads around town since the snow began to fall early this week.

Jake Barnhart, an equipment operator in the Street and Traffic Department, said that if people see snow ploughs around, they should get their car off the road if it's possible.

“If you are on a street with two lanes whether Grand, Broadwater, Central, and 24th, just use that far right-hand lane and you will be out of our way. But there are some, Parkhill stuff like that, where there's just one lane. If you see all of our trucks out there, it's going to be a few mins until you can get by us," explained Barharnt.

He also reminded residents of Billings to remain patient as the maintenance workers de-ice the roads

"The biggest issue, I think, we have with plowing being at the Department of Ploughs, is that everybody is impatient. It's going to take a while to get the snow off the road. It's going to take us a while to plough, like, it's not going to be done overnight. So, people should be patient with us and try not to crowd the ploughs," emphasized Barnhart.



The Public Works Department is encouraging Montanans to keep an eye out for updates regarding the city's residential plowing operations starting tonight.