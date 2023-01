BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures.

The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:

Holiday Date Collection Day after New Year’s 2023 Monday, January 2 On Schedule Martin Luther King Day Monday, January 16 On Schedule President’s Day Monday, February 20 On Schedule Memorial Day Monday, May 29 Delayed one day Independence Day Tuesday, July 4 Delayed one day Labor Day Monday, September 4 Delayed one day Veteran’s Day Friday, November 10 On Schedule Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 23 Delayed one day Day After Thanksgiving Friday, November 24 Delayed one day Christmas Day Monday, December 25 Delayed one day New Year's Day 2024 Monday, January 1 Delayed one day

The following is the Billings Regional Landfill 2023 scheduled holidays and closures: