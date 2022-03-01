BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools will be removing the face mask requirement on school district transportation for staff and students beginning Wednesday.
The following is a message to parents and guardians from BPS, via Facebook:
"In response to the CDC’s February 25, 2022 updated requirement for face coverings on buses and vans operated by public or private school systems, Billings Public Schools will implement optional face coverings for all students and staff members involved with school district transportation. It is important to note the Billings MET Transit may still require face coverings.This change will go into effect Wednesday, March 2, 2022."