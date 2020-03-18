Four schools will be serving breakfast and lunch to those 18 years-old or younger for free. Those schools are Castle Rock Middle School, Riverside Middle School, Lewis and Clark Middle School and Medicine Crow Middle School.

The meals will be provided Monday through Friday and can be picked up at the bus turnaround curbside in a grab-and-go fashion.

Sodexo Chef Manager Christopher Smith was among those handing out lunches today and is hoping to do everything in his power to help make this process efficient for parents.

"We understand a lot of these certain students rely on meals here in the school, they rely on coming to school. So we are doing the best we can to make sure they're still fed and getting what they need throughout the day," says Smith. "We also understand there are a lot of parents out there who have needs with the grocery stores being the way they are. With any kinds of low income needs or anything, we're still here to provide services for them and be their support system as much as we possibly can."

Breakfast can be picked up from 7:45am-9:00am. Lunch is served from 11:00am-12:30pm. Meals are free of charge to all children under the age of 18. Adult meals are available for $2 for breakfast and $4 for lunch. Children must be present to receive meals.

For more information regarding COVID-19 updates in School District 2, click here.