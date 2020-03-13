Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the United States, many schools have put protocols into place to better reduce the risk of students, faculty and staff contracting the virus. Billings Public Schools has released a COVID-19 protocol that includes both immediate actions and the current status of school operations.

Starting Monday, immediate actions that will be taking place according to the protocol is the suspension of all out-of-state travel for student groups and activities until further notice. The district will also postpone indoor events that are open to the public while also suspending all outside volunteer presence.

All out-of-state travel for staff professional development activities will be postponed until further notice. All in-district PIR and professional development activities will also be postponed. Specific protocols will be given to students and staff who are returning from out-of-state travel.

The current status for all schools in the district are as follows.

Schools will remain in normal operating procedures including transportation and food services. The school district will remain in contact with RiverStone Health regarding the COVID-19 impact in Yellowstone county. School sanctioned student and staff in-state travel activities will continue to be monitored. All outdoor school activities will be monitored as the district is preparing for the possibility of off-site instruction while performing extensive cleaning processes and protocols.

If you would like to look over the protocol for yourself, click here.