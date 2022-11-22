BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools is proposing a redrawing of the district boundaries due to an increase in enrollment.

The following is a letter from superintendent Greg Upham:

Parents, Guardians and Community Members,

As we are all witnessing the growth and outward movement in our community, student enrollment imbalances are being reflected in our schools and classrooms. These imbalances are requiring adjustments to our K-5, 6-8, and 9-12 school attendance boundaries so we can better maintain safe and effective instructional settings and maximize efficiencies. We realize boundary adjustments impact families in many ways; thus, we want to make sure you have pertinent information and resources to review the proposed changes and the ability to offer your comments.

“Redistricting Resources” is now an active link on our district home page. Here you will find information pertaining to the proposed changes and the impacts they may have in your area. There is also a video of the presentation to the Board of Trustees on November 21, 2022, as well as a feedback form for you to submit comments. Responses will be reviewed and taken into consideration through this process. Please note the form will close on January 15, 2023.

The timeline to finalize the new boundaries is no later than the February board meeting scheduled for Monday February 27, 2023, with the new boundaries becoming effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

Respectfully,