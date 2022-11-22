BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools is proposing a redrawing of the district boundaries due to an increase in enrollment.
The following is a letter from superintendent Greg Upham:
Parents, Guardians and Community Members,
Superintendent Upham
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools is proposing a redrawing of the district boundaries due to an increase in enrollment.
The following is a letter from superintendent Greg Upham:
Parents, Guardians and Community Members,
Superintendent Upham
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.