Billings Public Schools postponing prom due to Coronavirus

Prom for the three high schools in School District Two were scheduled to take place next Saturday, however Super Intendent Greg Upham has informed KULR-8 that those proms have been postponed to a later date. Upham says that they will continue to monitor the situation at hand at make a decision in due time.

The postponement of the prom will not only effect the students and schools, but it may have an effect on local tuxedo and dress shops. Step'n Go Bridal, Tuxedo & Prom manager Kesley Jones says she sees a spike in business this time of year, but has since seen things take a turn.

"There's been a lot of cancelation on the tuxedo side. Unfortunately the girls have to plan ahead so they've head dresses for a while. But the boys, as far as the rentals go, they're just coming in one by one and deciding whether or not they want to do something on their own, or cancel it and wait for that postponed prom," says Jones.

We will continue to provide updates on future events, including the SD2 proms both on-air and online.