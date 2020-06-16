Billings Public Schools' plan to reopen for the Fall

BILLINGS, Mt. - With school set to reopen on August 24th, some may wonder what plans are in place to safely reopen the campuses.

School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham says safety is at the forefront of their planning to reopen the schools and wanted to announce the reopening early enough to ensure students and staff can be emotionally and psychologically ready.

During Monday night's school board Zoom meeting, Superintendent Upham spoke about plans to reopen schools in phases and the possibility of continuing distance learning for students who may be immune compromised. Although the decision to implement distance learning into the upcoming school year has not been decided yet, Billings Education Association President, Rachel Schillreff says the face to face teaching is typically what works best for students and staff.

While Schillreff doesn't have many concerns about reopening the schools safely, she does think asking teachers to teach online and in person is quite a lot.

"The majority of what I heard from our teachers is just that the online learning platform was just exhausting. I know it was exhausting for community members as well, for parents that were at home trying to facilitate at home. A hybrid model of teaching online and teaching face to face that's just really tough. I think that it has to be kind of one or the other at this point," says Schillreff.

Currently in the summer program students are required to wear masks, but Schillreff says teacher have expressed how it can be difficult, especially while they are teaching phonics to younger children, but Upham says they may have found a solution.

In the reading program at Newman Elementary for first and second graders, teachers are wearing face shields, so students can read lips and see the proper annunciations and pronunciations of words. And although they may be uncomfortable to wear, Upham says it's worklng.

While much of the plan is in the beginning stages, both Upham and Schillreff say they are exploring all options to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"We'll take all the precautions that we can, all of the safety measures that we can, but in the end we are going to be together in school and we're going to have to deal with some emotional issues and whatever we need to support them with information, best practices, we'll do so," says Upham