Billings Public Schools is looking to fill a need of theirs, while helping out furloughed workers who could use some income during the shutdown.

Billings Public Schools posted on their Facebook page they have substitute teacher positions available right now, and would love for furloughed workers to help fill their need.

Superintendent Greg Upham says School District 2 is always looking for substitute teachers, and this is a win win for everyone.

They hope the openings can help provide furloughed workers with temporary jobs.

Upham says they need quality people in front of their kids, and want to do whatever they can for effected government employees.

So what are some good qualities a substitute teacher should have?

"Well liking kids first...you know that helps immensely you know being organized and coming to school on time and just helping students in general.

The teachers have great lessons plans available and we don't need someone to come in and teach calculus if you will, it'd be great if they could. Just as long as they're well organized, like kids, like to smile that's a big part of it," Upham said.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, visit www.billingschools.org/about-us/careers.