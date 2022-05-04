YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Voters said 'no' to the Billings Public Schools $1.5 million mill levy. In unofficial results, the vote showed 62.60% against the levy, with 36.72% for the levy.

Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said the operational budget will be impacted, but they won't cancel any programs or reduce staff at this time.

“I surely understand with the amount of inflation, the food cost, the gas cost, he said. "I am respectful to our community and what they are dealing with right now. So, in light of everything that’s going on, I appreciate this community for the support that it has given our schools. I understand the condition of our economy and we’ll just move forward.”

There are also unofficial results for the four contested Billings School Board seats. Two votes made the difference in District 7:

BILLINGS SMD 3

SHANNON JOHNSON 46.32%

TERESA LARSEN 47.90%

BILLINGS SMD 4

CHAD NELSON 45.75%

ZACH TERAKEDIS 48.31%

BILLINGS SMD 5

KRISTEN GILFEATHER 42.94%

SCOTT MCCULLOCH 43.96%

KAYLA LADSON 6.93%

BILLINGS SMD 7

JOHN VONLANGEN 45.25%

BRIAN YATES 45.22%

Unofficial Yellowstone County election results are available here.