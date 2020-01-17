Billings Public Schools looking to cut equivelent of 39 full time employees

Billings Public Schools is looking to cut the equivalent of 39 full time employees, most of them by next school year. The school district proposed the cuts in response to a $4.2 million budget deficit.

The cuts will impact interventionists, academic enrichment programs like QUEST, 5th grade orchestra and band, the library program and support staff.

Superintendent of Billings Public Schools Greg Upham said, "It breaks my heart. It absolutely does. All of us in education, our main priority is our children."

In deciding what positions to consider eliminating, Upham said he had three considerations: student safety, accreditation standards and reduction versus elimination.

Upham said he will try for a levy this Spring. He said a levy wouldn't make up for the budget shortfall, but it would help. The levy would probably be for $1.3 to $1.6 million.

Upham said he's working with Governor Bullock to consider changing the funding formula for the school district. Upham said the funding formula doesn't consider things like school resource officers and nurses.