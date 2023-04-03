Billings Public Schools hires new security coordinator

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools hired a security coordinator to help protect students and staff. The new security coordinator is specifically responsible for planning to protect the district from serious incidents, like an active shooter or chemical spill.

Jeremy House worked for the Billings Police Department for 30 years, retiring as assistant chief in March 2022.

Now, he's responsible for security at the 33 Billings schools, plus district warehouses and outbuildings. He said there are approximately 15,000 students and 3,000 staff members in the district. His first priority is to visit all of the schools.

"Superintendent and I have been visiting a minimum of two schools a day," House said. "I was at Burlington this morning. Met the staff. Sit down, give them my bio, explain the five-year vision we have and what we want. And we have some discussion. Answer some questions for them."

He said he has three areas of focus:

Evaluate physical security at the schools, including security cameras

Create standard lockdown terminology and training across the district

Create peer support groups for staff in the event of a lockdown

House said he's looking at grants to help cover the cost of security cameras. He's also working on adapting security plans for open classrooms. The staff he's met welcome more security training.

"They want training," he said. "They keep asking everywhere I go, 'We would love more training.' So, that's what we're going to try to do, is get them the training. And then, hopefully, I don't know how long it will take, get the security cameras up. They won't prevent a shooting, but that will help us."

He's said he's hoping to have the first peer support team ready to go before the beginning of the 2023/2024 school year.

"So, we'd like to have at least one team, depending on when we get the training done, at beginning next school year," he said. "But we have such a large faculty and employees, that we'd like to have three teams within a year, year and a half."

House said he plans to attend a school safety conference this summer as well.