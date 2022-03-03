BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools is asking for a $1.5 million high school levy on the May 3 ballot.

Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said the mill levy would particularly help with the career outreach program.

"It's so exciting to see students gain employment opportunities or career opportunities that they wouldn't have the opportunity to otherwise because they don't know who to talk to," Upham said.

"We are introducing students to who they need to know," he added.

Upham said each high school, as well as the career center, has a career coach. These coaches organize and connect students with career internships so they can start a foundation for their future.

Upham said mill levies are part of the funding formula for schools in Montana.

"It's part of the funding formula," he said. "It's not in addition to or anything extra. It's part of the formula."

"I think the simplest way to look at school funding is if our budget was $1 million, the state would say, based on our enrollment, 'Billings, you are eligible to spend $1 million based on the enrollment that you have," he added. "We will guarantee you $800,000 and you can ask, in the form of a levy, for the remaining $200,000 from your local community.' That's how it works."

Upham said the mill levy is important for Billings Schools to remain competitive.

"We're competing against other communities. We are. Bozeman, Missoula and Helena are all running levies this spring. Our students have to compete with them. Our communities compete for staying up to date. That's the way it is. That's the way the system was designed. We need to stay competitive."

Upham said the ballots will be mailed out around April 15. If the mill levy passes, it will cost the owner of a $200,000 home just under $14 a year.