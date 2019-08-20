Billings Public School Opening Convocation

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Thousands of teachers gathered for the Billings Public Schools Opening Convocation today at First Interstate Arena.

Kari Adams, an incoming student-teacher at Skyview High School in the Art Department, says the convocation established a sense of community.

"I think being a non-traditional student-teacher age-wise I am definitely feeling the confidence of coming to this year knowing that there is so much support. Also seeing the amount of teachers that I've had from twenty years ago being in this school district. Seeing that support is just inspiring and exciting," says Adams.

Adams said the convocation reinforced the importance of investing in relationships and self-care.