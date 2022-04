The policy as it stands will not allow Emily to complete her senior year at West High because she will be 19 before September 10th. The Pennington family says a recently passed law, HB 233, supersedes the district’s policy and allows Emily to complete her education.

We spoke to Superintendent Greg Upham ahead of Tuesday's meeting. He told us while his hands are tied with the current policy as it stands, this situation has created an opportunity for a larger conversation.

"Policy 2050 is a zero-tolerance policy. It doesn't allow for anything; it says you’re either in or you’re out. And so, I welcome the opportunity to look at that policy and possibly adjust that language so that we can take into consideration extenuating circumstances," he said. "We can, we can use a little common sense because I think it would have assisted in this process and so I welcome the opportunity for the trustees to see that, and I voiced that concern too. So, and they understand it too, so it's doing the right thing, for the right reasons, at the right time encompassing all students.”