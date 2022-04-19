BILLINGS, Mont -- As billings’ biggest school district is asking voters to approve a mill levy, several community members have raised questions about how the district has used covid funds they’ve received

Today, billings public schools’ superintendent Greg Upham and chief financial officer Craig Van Nice took time on Facebook live to answer questions from those concerned parents and community members.

The district received nearly 54 million dollars in covid relief funds, which they say need to be used by September 2024. These funds can only be used for covid-related needs, not operational needs.

But the public feels as though some of those funds -- should be used in place of asking for taxpayer dollars for mill levys.

One of the questions asked, “Are you [the District] using covid money to pay for Kinetic Marketing to get the mill levy passed?" To which Upham answered no, he says, “As far as information is concerned, the informational piece of the levy is this amount, held on this date, it will be used for this, this is what we are doing with the money and that’s all information. That’s out of my office, that’s not part of covid funding, that’s out of our general funding, and the levy operational fund will help support that.”

Another question asked is why almost 11 million dollars of covid funds will be used to backfill the employee insurance fund rather than raising rates? To which CFO Craig Van Nice responded, “We have marked about 11 million dollars of that covid funding in anticipation of the insurance fund running in a deficit this year and if that deficit comes to fruition at the end of this June the idea would be, we would code some cost out of that insurance fund to covid funding and avoid any dip into the reserves for the current year.”

The two gentlemen explained that the covid funds are one–time Use and after September 2024the district will no longer have access to these funds.

As a last resort, Upham says the covid funds could be used for things like materials for students and teachers if the mill levy does not pass.

Passing the mill levy will ensure the funding is there for the district to use regardless of the emergency assistance.