BILLINGS, Mt: Following recent cases of drug overdoses among high school students, Billings Public School announced a two-part Facebook live series starting today to educate parents about the dangers today’s highly-potent recreational marijuana poses for students.

The series features Laura Stacks, CEO of Johnny’s Ambassador, an organization committed to educating people about the consequences of high-levels of THC marijuana on teen brain development.

She said that marijuana has changed over time, becoming more potent than ever before and now new technology is providing more concentrated levels of THC with each dose.

THC is a component of marijuana that is responsible for the mind-altering effects people look for.

Data from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) shows that the average amount of THC in seized cannabis increased from 4 to 15 percent over the past 25 years.

As recreational marijuana has been legalized, it’s now easier than ever to access some of these higher concentrated products.

One case of this was seen in Billings schools recently.

In early November, emergency personnel responded to West High School after three fourteen-year-old students reportedly overdosed on a dab and required medical attention.

According to Marijuanafactcheck.org, using a dab or dabbing means consuming butane hash oil, a potent marijuana concentrate made by dissolving the plant in a solvent in a process that typically involves butane.

The website also says, because dabbing is relatively new, researchers are still working on finding its long-term effects.

However, the side effects of dabbing are likely to be more powerful because of the higher levels of THC.

There are concerns with teen use of this product, particularly with the effects these concentrated chemicals could have on their developing brains.

The second part of this series will take place on December 12th, where parents' questions and other cannabis concerns will be addressed.