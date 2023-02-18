BILLINGS, Mont. -- Saturday in the Magic City, the "Paint It Out" event kicked off the second installment in the Social Awareness series hosted by the billings public library which promotes mindfulness and mental health awareness.

“Paint It Out” is a collaborative effort open to anyone in the community who would like to express themselves through paint, a few brushes, or evening finger painting.

According to the Montana Art Therapy Association, art therapy is a combination of psychological theories and techniques, visual arts, and the creative process to help people heal from trauma.

The 2023 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment says a little over 33% of adults have been diagnosed with some form of a depressive disorder.

In the same assessment, it was found that 81.9% of people feel as though there is major problem with access to care and services as well a lack of providers in Yellowstone County.

Media Librarian and Art Major, Victoria Cassou said that "Paint It Out" allows people to work through their trauma while also expressing themselves through the fun and creative medium of art.

"If you don't have access to mental health, I do think it's important that you recognize it in yourself, that you do need that help instead of just bottling it up or pushing it down, finding a way to constructively and positively alleviate some of that while you're in search for that help or any undergoing treatment if you do have any sort of mental health needs, art is a great way to express those feeling." Said Victoria

Cassou said art for her is a great way to relieve stress and manage anxiety. She wants to share that therapeutic mechanism with the rest of her community.

“Paint It Out” is just one way to help the community discover how deal with trauma in order to live a happier, healthier and fulfilling life.

After today the community canvas will be displayed in the Billings Public Library lobby for all to see.