The following is a press release from Billings Public Library:

BILLINGS, Mont. - In partnership with RiverStone Health, COVID-19 antigen home tests will be available at the Billings Public Library Saturday, February 12, from 9:00am-1:00pm, or until all tests have been given out, whichever comes first.

Tests may not be placed on hold and must be retrieved in person at the library.

For more information, please call Billings Public Library at (406) 657-8292