BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Public Library will be handing out free at-home COVID-19 testing kits in partnership with RiverStone Health Friday.

The event will take place beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

The Billings Public Library said in a release residents are not allowed to reserve tests and pick them up at a later time--they must be picked up in person at the library first-come, first-serve.