The Billings Public Library has a new program called SOS, or Send our Seniors Mail.

They say many seniors are beginning to feel the effects of social isolation. The library encourages the community to mail cards, letters and pictures to people residing at a senior living facility, saying that small act can make a big difference for a local senior.

The library says you can mail your cards to one of the addresses listed here.

The program runs from April 1 to April 30. It's designed to be done from where you are as the library is currently closed.

Brothers Paxton and Braylon Brown are participating.

Braylon said he is doing it "Because people can't visit the nursing home because of the coronavirus."