BILLINGS - There are still some COVID-19 measures in place, but the Billings Public Library reopened to the public Monday.

"I haven't, unfortunately, been able to engage in many of the programs yet, because of COVID, but that will come. I just got my library card a few weeks ago," Library and Facility Coordinator Jamie Bratlie said.

Many people were in the same boat as Bratlie while the library was closed, but she is especially grateful the library is now open again.

As the library and facility coordinator, Bratlie has worked to keep the building and staff safe from the virus.

"We have not had any COVID cases in the building, so we've been able to keep it safe here," she said.

Now, she knows the community is eager to walk back through those sliding doors.

"They really like their books, they love the library and they really like the services we offer, even beyond just the books, " Bratlie said.

Weighing in on what's most popular, the library staff said the community is most excited to use the computers again.

"The fact that we can clean computers between patrons, we are actually happy to have seven of them available right now," Assistant Director Hannah Stewart-Freeman said.

The library said they will reopen in phases, and more computers will become available as that happens.

Originally, the library was going to remain closed until March 2021.

"We were in conjunction and discussing with RiverStone Health, and the health officer, and thought we could do it safely, so let's go for it," Stewart-Freeman said.

In order to keep the library clean and allow public safety, patrons are asked to limit their time inside to about half an hour.

"Hang out for about 30 minutes or so, we're asking people to stick to that 30 minute block," Stewart-Freeman said.

But after three months, the library staff is happy to open the facility back up to the public.

"We were open from July through October, and then we were closed for awhile to get those numbers down, but it feels so good to be back open," Stewart-Freeman said.

The library's website states it's now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with curbside pickup available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those same days.