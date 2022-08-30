BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Public Library is showcasing local artists in a new series called Art by Billings Public Library.

The series will feature all expressions of art forms from all around the Magic City.

Courtney Lujan, Library Service Technician, says there was a great community response when they did the Art Walk.

The library then put together an opportunity not only to promote local artists, but to allow the community to learn and experience different art forms.

"We would like to see people of all backgrounds and demographics come to learn and be encouraged to explore art on their own and support local artists in the community." Says Courtney.

Lujan says, there is a lot of local talent and the library wants to contribute to the downtown art scene.

So far, they have featured two artists and tonight, Assistant Professor and Gallery Director for Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky Mountain College, Todd Forsgren did an art demonstration of technique and style.

For the past 20 years Forsgren combines photography and his background in Ecology to create stunning photos of animals and nature. He has been featured in publications like National Geographic, Cosmopolitan, and Esquire.

Todd says, there are many techniques to use, but it is perfectly fine to think outside of the box and create images that uniquely speak to the artist.

"Photography and art is a playground, it's fun. You can say so many different things and do so many different things and find so many different ways to make art and take photographs, so break the rules, have fun, and be weird." Todd says.