Billings Public Library launches 'Send our Seniors Mail', a safe way to interact with senior citizens during COVID-19 pandemic

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Kelsie Rubich, an outreach librarian at the Billings Public Library says many senior citizens are starting to feel the effects of social isolation during the coronavirus outbreak. Because of this, the library organized a program called 'Send Our Seniors Mail' or SOS where the community can can mail cards, letters, and pictures to senior living facilities in the Billings community.

But with the widespread fear of COVID-19, one Billings resident is concerned how long the virus can live on surfaces such as mail. Rubich says the US postal service is following CDC guidelines, and right now, sending mail is perfectly safe.

“Our research indicated that by the time we put something in the mail and then it arrives by the destination, there’s not any chance of there being a live virus on that piece of mail, so that’s why we felt safe moving forward with this project," says Rubich.

The program runs from April 1st to April 30th.