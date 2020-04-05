Billings Public Library keeps you entertained while at home

BILLINGS, Mont. - While we are all practicing social distancing, it may be hard to stay entertained. The Billings Public Library is here to provide some enjoyment while you stay home.

Acting Director for Billings Public Library, Hannah Stewart says there is an assortment of options to keep people entertained without ever having to leave their homes. Their online services include a digital library, reading Olympics, and even a poetry contest. You can also learn a new language with their mango online learning.

Library card holders are able to trace their heritage through the ancestry resources. Even with a number of fun activities to chose from, Stewart says their is still more to come.

"It is absolutely our privilege and an honor to continue serving our patrons this way. We are doing everything we can to help mitigate these circumstances and we are here for you in every way we possibly can be. And we are working on new options so, stay tune," says Stewart.

If you do not have a library card you can sign up online here.