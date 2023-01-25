Billings Public Library hosts presentation on understanding trauma

BILLINGS, MT. - The Billings Public Library is hosting a Social Awareness Series geared towards showing different cultural aspects involved in the Magic City.

A presentation titled Understanding Trauma with Utahna Payne took place on Wednesday in the late afternoon in the library's Community Room.

"I was 15 when I went to a domestic violence support group," said Payne.

"People tell you it's easy to just leave, but there's so much more than that."

Payne has helped many different people cope with their own personal trauma, and said personal experience and understanding from caregivers makes a difference.

"You can have all the book learning in the world, but if you don't have empathy, it's not a good fit."

The presentation included learning about breathing exercises, and suggestions for how to cope with different forms of momentary, or long-lived trauma.

"I went through a lot of pain I never acknowledged," said Michael Albert, an attendee at the presentation.

"I had a lot of horrible things happen to me, and thanks to events like these, I can really learn how to discover more about me and what I need to better myself."

Payne concluded in saying it took her years to feel comfortable talking about her own experiences, and hopes others can do the same in trying to cope.