Billings Public Library hosting virtual talk with local Children's Author

BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library is set to host a virtual talk on June 15 with author Mike Thayer about his newest book, "The Double Day of Danny Day."

The program will be held on Zoom and is set to start at 3 p.m., according to a release from the library.

Those interested in attending should email the Children's Desk at kidsdesk@billingsmt.gov to receive the Zoom link.

The presentation is free and open to the public. You can also support a local business and pick up your copy of "The Double Day of Danny Day" at This House of Books located Downtown.

According to author Mike Thayer, he is the proud father of three, lucky husband of one, passionate author, budding podcaster, lifelong gamer, viral blogger, degreed engineer, decent impressionist, inept hunter, erstwhile jock and nerd.

He has cast a ring on the slopes of Mt. Doom, eaten a feast at the Green Dragon Inn, cemented Excalibur in a sandstone block, tasted butter beer at Diagon Alley, built a secret door to his storage room and written a few fantasy books.

In Thayer's newest novel, Danny, a boy who lives every day twice, uses his ability to bring down bullies at his new school. When Danny's family moves across the country, he suddenly has to use his ability for more than just slacking off and playing video games. Now, he's making new friends, fending off jerks, exposing a ring of cheaters in the lunchtime video game tournament and taking down bullies one day at a time... or is it two days at a time?

For more information on the event, you can visit the Billings Public Library's website at www.billingslibrary.org or call (406) 657-8256.