BILLINGS, Mont. - A national debate has now reached Billings as concerned parents in Yellowstone County are advocating for some changes to the way the Billings Public Library labels certain books.

We spoke to a member of the Montana chapter of the organization Moms for Liberty, and a member of 406 Pride who met at the Billings Public Library last week to discuss labeling children's books to identify their LGBTQ+ content.

While they weren't able to find common ground, both say they were able to share their perspectives on the matter in the best way possible.

The parent group says labeling the books with this particular type of content gives parents the opportunity to vet what their children are bringing home from the library.

but a local LGBTQ+ organization says these types of policies are hurtful and damaging.

“I don't think that the Moms for Liberty folks think they hate us, but it often feels that way with how they treat us and the policies that they advocate for,” said Marcus Frye, Member of 406 Pride.

But Alba Pimentel, President of the local Moms of Liberty chapter says limiting access to this type of literature is a large concern for some Yellowstone County parents.

“Some of those things that we heard back were for those specific topics being put in a specific section of the library, that was one of the suggestions by the community, the second one was just putting up a sticker saying it contains gender ideology,” Pimentel said. “None of it was about to remove the books, just trying to bring resolution and come together as a community and be better.”

But Marcus Frye, a member of 406 Pride, says these types of books are not the issue, and separating them from other literature could create a whole new problem.

“Not only does that risk outing people who are trying to find those books and those resources, it only risks them not being found by people who need to see them,” Frye said.

Pimentel says she sees the issue from the perspective of a parent who she feels should have the ultimate say in what their child is reading.

“As you're going through the book, you can see it's aimed for the LGBTQ community, so that's what parents want to avoid promoting to all children. You have children with religious beliefs, you have children with cultural beliefs that are different so we need to respect everyone and have a boundary with every child,” Pimentel said.

Frye disagrees, saying stories from or about members of the LGBTQ communities should not be isolated and labeled in a public setting.

“It's a value judgment on the part of the library if they were to do that saying your community should be othered, should be separated from the broader community. That stuff is mixed throughout the library for a reason, we're mixed throughout the community just as much,” Frye said.

But despite their opinions, both Frye and Pimentel say their discussion at the library was productive and civil, even though they strongly disagree with each other.

“That says something good about Billings. We can have that conversation even if I disagree on a very deep level with what Moms for Liberty was wanting to do,” Frye said.

“I think as a community we need to come together, so this is how we're going to have that discussion, and continue being civil about it, there's nothing wrong with being civil, so I welcome their voices as well,” Pimentel said.

Last week's meeting was just a public discussion for the community, there is no word yet on if or when the library will host another meeting on this topic.

In speaking with members of the Billings Public Library, they tell me there is no change in how they will change their book selection, as of now.