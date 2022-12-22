Billings, MT- Christmas gifts are on the minds of many, but you might not be thinking about toys for shelter pets.
Billings Public Library hosted a Paw-some workshop that encouraged attendees to make D.I.Y. dog toys.
The event is part of the library's Friday Night Fun Events- encouraging the public to engage in creative ways.
The workshop, called Santa Paws, challenged visitors to braid strips of denim into a durable tug toy.
Media Reference Librarian for B.P.L. and coordinator for Santa Paws, Victoria Cassou, said that the guests, "crafted every scrap of denim that we had set aside, so we have I would say over 2 dozen dog toys that we can donate which is great and everyone really seemed in the spirit of getting these things busted out for the dogs. So, they were really happy to be there."
The idea for the denim tug toys came after Billings Animal Rescue Kare, B.A.R.K. fir short, expressed a need for toys.
B.P.L. found the D.I.Y. dog toys were a relatively inexpensive and interactive way to fill this need.
The tug toys will be donated to B.A.R.K. along with other donations given to their pet donation supply drive.
You can help out some animals who are having it *ruff* by donating gently used pet items and unopened food at the public library during open hours.
The donation tree is located on the first floor, right by the door.