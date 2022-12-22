Billings, MT- Christmas gifts are on the minds of many, but you might not be thinking about toys for shelter pets.

Billings Public Library hosted a Paw-some workshop that encouraged attendees to make D.I.Y. dog toys.

The event is part of the library's Friday Night Fun Events- encouraging the public to engage in creative ways.

The workshop, called Santa Paws, challenged visitors to braid strips of denim into a durable tug toy.