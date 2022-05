Press release from the Billings Public Library

On Thursday, May 26, the Children’s area of the Billings Public Library is once again open to the public.

The Billings Public Library appreciates your support and understanding during this temporary closure. Please be patient as it will still take a few months to replace the damaged materials affected by this pipe leak.

For questions or more information, contact Jamie Bratlie at (406) 657-8391 or email

bratliej@billingsmt.gov