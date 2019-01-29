The Billings Public Library has been open at it's current location for 5 years now, and it is holding a week-long celebration. The original library was located where the Stockman Bank parking lot is now. Gavin Wortjer, the Director for the Billings Public Library, explained that the library located on N. Broadway is much more conducive to what a library should be.

Wortjer said there is something for everyone at the library. "A library doesn't judge on education level, it doesn't care about your socioeconomic status, there is something here for everyone. Whether you want to come in here and help with workforce on economic development? Fantastic. We have something for you. Every topic has a literacy. So we have something that we can help you supplement for that literacy for understanding. We have technology that can be utilized. We have early education opportunities for kids."

On Wednesday, Kevin Kooistra from the Western Heritage Center will give a talk about the 117 year history of libraries in the Magic City.

Then, on Thursday, Dr. Timothy Lehman from Rocky Mountain College will explain how our ancestors got to Billings.

On Saturday, there will be a scavenger hunt through the library.