BILLINGS, MT- In collaboration with Billings Public Library Foundation and McCall Homes, Billings Public Library has successfully implemented Montana’s first Story Trail around the outdoor amphitheater at Josephine Crossing (Front Street & Lost Creek Rd. Billings).

Story Trail is an amazing way for families to combine exercise and building literacy skills as they walk roughly 1,300 feet to each of the 20 reading stations while enjoying the scenery year-round.

As visitors stroll the path they are directed to the next page of the story, and some will even include an activity.

“Opening the Story Trail is just one way we’re bringing library services to our community,” said Allynne Ellis, the Children’s Librarian at Billings Public Library.

“The joys of reading and love of the outdoors aren’t mutually exclusive, and the Story Trail offers a great way to blend the two.”

The first story presented on the Story Trail is “Under My Tree” by authors Muriel Tallandier and Mizuho Fujisawa.

This story introduces children to the magical world of trees, and with its vivid illustrations and interactive sidebars, it is sure to be a big hit with children and adults alike.

The featured story on the walk will change periodically to align with seasons or programming at the library.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Story Trail, the library will host a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, June 13th at 4:30 PM. The celebration will include ice cream provided by Altana Federal Credit Union and a special craft based on the story featured on the trail. Bring your walking shoes, and enjoy the Story Trail!

For more information, you can call 406-657-8256 or visit the Billings Public Library website.