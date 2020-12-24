BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library announced Thursday they will continue curbside and online services only until March 8, 2021.

They said the library will continued to be closed until March 8, but still offer curbside and online services in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“To continue to help break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 within our community, the library will remain closed. On behalf of the Billings Public Library, I want to thank all of our patrons for doing their part to help keep themselves, their families, and neighbors healthy and safe during the pandemic. We will continue to strive to serve the community to the best of our abilities,” Library Director Gavin Woltjer said.

The library said curbside hours will not change and will continue to be available Monday- Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. They also said the Bookmobile and Senior Outreach services will continue as usual.

For curbside delivery instructions, online resources, remote program details and up to date information, they said you can visit the Billings Public Library’s website and social media pages.