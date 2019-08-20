Billings Public Elementary Schools face $4.5 million budget deficit

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Thousands of teachers gathered for the Billings Public Schools Opening Convocation today at First Interstate Arena. One area of concern for the upcoming school year is the Billings Elementary budget deficit.
Billings elementary schools will be operating under a $4.5 million deficit this year. Greg Upham, Superintendent of School District 2 says managing the deficit will be a multi-year project. "We obviously are concerned about that but we're not panicking. We're looking at it, have been looking at it, and we'll make the appropriate adjustments. It's going to be a multi-year mitigation component to it and were going to work on our revenues and our expenditures. We're well aware of it and we're moving forward," says Upham.